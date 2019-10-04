Thousands of responses received in first 24 hours of Flintshire Council’s waste and recycling consultation

Flintshire Council has received more than 5000 completed online questionnaires in first 24 hours of it going live this week.

The online questionnaire is part of a major consultation on how rubbish is dealt with in the county as it looks to boost recycling figures.

The consultation – which takes place until 31 October – aims to inform residents on current recycling success and what happens to recyclable items

It explains why a review is needed and gains information on current recycling behaviours

The consultation also considers options for service changes that will maximise the potential for recycling, they include:

Reducing the frequency of collections is one of a number of scenarios included in the consultation, which received the unanimous backing of cabinet members.

Stricter enforcement against people who put recyclable items in their black bins and reducing the size of containers is another option being considered.

Flintshire Council’s recycling performance has exceeded statutory targets set out by Welsh Government every year since 2014, with the latest performance figures of 69% almost at the target level of 70% required by 2025.

When it comes to recycling, Flintshire is the third best in Wales and Wales is third best in the word, “we have achieved our target of 70% five years early” said

Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Streetscene and Countryside, Councillor Carolyn Thomas.

That success is down to a partnership between Welsh Government, the Council and residents and I would like to thank Flintshire residents for their huge part in this.

However, we have reached a crossroads. From next year, we need to do a round review to incorporate new developments and also transportation of the residual waste to the new energy from waste facility, Parc Adfer.

Now is the time to incorporate any changes to the way we collect waste, be it frequency or more enforcement plus education to increase recycling.

It is often highlighted at regional meetings that we are out of line with other authorities that are looking at less frequent residual waste collections (black bins).

Although we are extremely efficient, we need to at least consider this.

Our current waste strategy comes to an end in 2025 and we will plateau and not reach the next target without a review.

We also need more residents to recycle their food waste; it goes to a nearby facility where it is turned into electricity and liquid fertiliser.

Welsh Government is looking at reviewing their Blueprint, possibly excluding rubble and wood in the future which will have a negative impact on our recycling target.

Pressure from campaign groups is rightly growing with climate change being a real concern.

Welsh Government is asking local authorities if we will separate AHP (Absorbent Health Product) collections including nappies as part of less frequent collections.

Governments are also looking at new legislation including “producer responsibility” and Welsh Government is currently consulting on targets for business recycling, not just household recycling.

We understand that one service does not fit all and that in some areas there needs to be a different approach.

I encourage all residents to take part in the consultation to have their say on the future of the recycling and waste services.”

Information is available on the Council website (www.flintshire.gov.uk/HaveYourSay) where residents will be asked to complete a short questionnaires to have their views heard.

Public consultation events will also take place throughout the County where Officers of the Council will be available to discuss all matters recycling.

They are being held at the following locations.