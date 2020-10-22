Over £1m of Welsh govt funding to support sustainable ways of travelling in Flintshire as part of the North Wales metro

Flintshire is set to receive over £1m of Welsh government funding to support sustainable ways of travelling, improve safety and reduce carbon emissions

Projects will fall under the North Wales Metro banner and include £40,000 going towards the early development works for a hydrogen hub in Deeside.

Hydrogen is a clean fuel that, when consumed in a fuel cell, produces only water.

Hydrogen can be produced from a variety of domestic resources, such as natural gas, nuclear power, biomass, and renewable power like solar and wind.





It’s an attractive fuel option for transportation and electricity generation applications. It can be used in cars, in houses, for portable power, and in many more applications.

Nearly £700,000 has been allocated for Mold High Street and ‘Active Travel’ improvements.

The aim of active travel routes across Wales is to connect people’s homes to schools, jobs and their local community with the aim of encouraging more people to walk or

cycle.

A further £360,000 has been granted for the Active Travel improvements to and within Buckley Town Centre.

£50,0000 of funding is also proposed for development work for an active travel route between Sandycroft and Broughton in Deeside.

Once completed it will link existing routes through Queensferry and Sandycroft to key employment sites in Broughton including Airbus.

Minister for Transport and North Wales Ken Skates said: “The North Wales metro is key in delivering an integrated, improved and efficient transport system for the region.

“I’m pleased today to be able to announce funding for a number of different schemes, including electric buses and charging infrastructure, active travel routes and improvements to town centres.”

“These investments are now more important than ever. As we face this challenging time we must plan for the future we would like to see, which is greener and more sustainable for all of us.”