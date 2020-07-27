Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 27th Jul 2020

‘Operational issues’ affecting water supplies in the Ewloe and Hawarden this morning

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Welsh Water has said ‘operational issues’ affecting water supplies in the Ewloe and Hawarden this morning.

An update on its website states: “We’re aware that customers living in this area may have no water or low pressure at the moment due to operational issues.

All supplies should be restored to normal by later this morning.

If the water is discoloured when it comes back please run your cold kitchen tap for a while to help it clear.


Further updates will be provided here when we have more information. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

We have asked Welsh Water for more details.

 



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
  • Share this now!

LATEST NEWS...

Child abuse victim speaks movingly about how a North Wales charity saved her life

News

Health Board “actively testing“ staff and patients for COVID 19 across all it’s hospital sites and “expects to find more cases”

News

Inspector upholds decision to refuse Buckley apartment plans due to ‘gloomy and oppressive’ living conditions

News

UK’s Chief Veterinary Officer confirms virus responsible for COVID-19 detected in a pet cat in England

News

Flintshire’s summer play schemes gear up for summer of fun – but, of course things will be different this year.

News

Face coverings must be worn on public transport from today

News

Coalition of charities warn of ‘poverty crisis’ as they call on the Welsh Government to help families facing hardship

News

New Lottery-funded digital trail brings Buckley’s history to life

News

Police appeal for witnesses following a serious assault in Sandycroft

News





Read 547,109 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn