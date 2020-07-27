‘Operational issues’ affecting water supplies in the Ewloe and Hawarden this morning

Welsh Water has said ‘operational issues’ affecting water supplies in the Ewloe and Hawarden this morning.

An update on its website states: “We’re aware that customers living in this area may have no water or low pressure at the moment due to operational issues.

All supplies should be restored to normal by later this morning.

If the water is discoloured when it comes back please run your cold kitchen tap for a while to help it clear.





Further updates will be provided here when we have more information. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

We have asked Welsh Water for more details.