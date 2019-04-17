Operation Blue Steel: Police recover number of weapons in clampdown on violent criminal gangs

Police in Deeside have recovered a number of weapons during an operation to combat criminal gangs intent on causing violence

Officers from the Flintshire North Patrol and North Wales Police’s Modern Day Slavery Unit carried out the operation named ‘Blue Steel’ on Tuesday mainly around Connah’s Quay with searches around the ‘Rock’ and cemetery area’s.

The aim of the ongoing operation is to gather intelligence “in order to proactively search open areas to locate either discarded or hidden weapons.” Police said.

Sgt Dave Jenning said; “Flintshire North Patrol and Safer neighbourhood Teams and our Modern Day Slavery Unit carried out Operation Blue Steel today searching open areas for discarded or hidden weapons that could be used by criminal gangs or others intent on causing violence.

We found a range of items including a screwdriver, knives and blunt instruments. The operation continues so we can make Flintshire North a safer place for everyone.”

Tuesday’s operation is one of a number to have taken place over recent weeks in the area.

Two weeks ago police carried out a high profile operation at Shotton train station involving local officers, the Modern Slavery Unit and drugs sniffer dogs.

The aim was to target the train line from Bidston and Birkenhead area, primarily looking for young ‘drug runners’ coming into the area.

Police used drugs dogs to go through trains and check people coming off them at Shotton.

A number of arrests are understood to have been made during the operation.