Openreach reveals plans to provide Flintshire towns and villages with ‘ultrafast’ full fibre broadband

Holywell, Flint and Caergwrle are among a number of Flintshire towns and villages in line to receive an ultrafast full fibre broadband connection within the next 14 months.

Openreach, the BT-owned operator of Britain’s biggest broadband Internet network, has outlined plans to make ultrafast, future-proof broadband available in 12 Flintshire locations.

It’s part of a bigger announcement involving 227 ‘harder to reach’ areas targeting more than 250,000 homes and businesses across the UK, supporting Openreach’s previously stated target to reach four million homes and businesses with ‘full fibre’ technology by the end of March 2021.

Full list of Flintshire locations that will benefit from the future proof technology: Flint, Caergwrle, Cefn-y-Bedd, Hope, Holywell, Carmel, Brynford, Gorsedd, Mostyn, Berthengam, Ffynongroyw and Pen-y-Ffordd.

Welsh Government Deputy Minister for Economy Lee Waters said: “I welcome this announcement from Openreach to extend its ‘full’ fibre-to-the-premises (FTTP) network even further across Wales.”

“Between public and private sector investment “full fibre” coverage in Wales is already higher than the UK average so it’s good to see this progress continuing.

Even though telecommunications is not devolved we have worked hard through our Superfast Cymru programme, backed by a £200m public sector investment, to improve access to superfast broadband in Wales, and now more than 95% have it”.

Connie Dixon, Openreach’s Partnership Director for Wales, said: “This is great news for people living and working in North Wales and builds on Openreach’s strong track record of working in rural areas, for years playing a key role alongside the Welsh Government to upgrade nearly 95 per cent of Wales to superfast broadband.

Today’s announcement is about taking that next step and building a full fibre network that is not only faster, but also more reliable and future-proof for generations to come.”