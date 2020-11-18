Shoppers warned of online Black Friday scams

Shoppers are being urged to look out for online scams ahead of Black Friday next week, 27 November.

UK Finance, a trade association for the UK banking and financial services sector, say people should be aware of bargains which may be ‘too good to be true’.

According to their research, a recent rise in purchase scams on Christmas gifts and home improvement products has occurred whilst social media platforms, online market places and auction websites are increasingly being used to their advantage.

A customer may pay in advance using these methods – over £27m being lost this way during the first half of 2020 alone, according to UK Finance figures.





UK Finance say people should follow the advice of the ‘Take Five to Stop Fraud’ campaign to stay safe when shopping online, including these three points:

‘Stop – taking a moment to stop and think before parting with your money or information could keep you safe.

Challenge – could it be fake? It is okay to reject, refuse or ignore any requests. Only criminals will try to rush or panic you.

Protect – contact your bank immediately if you think you have fallen for a scam and report it to Action Fraud.’

Katy Worobec, Managing Director of Economic Crime at UK Finance, said: “As consumer spending has shifted online, criminals have ruthlessly adjusted their approaches to pursue those shopping on the internet.

“With Black Friday and Christmas approaching, fraudsters are again stepping up their efforts to take advantage of consumers searching for bargains.

“Intelligence from our members across the banking and finance industry shows that purchase scams are on the rise, with buyers of games consoles, bicycles and clothing at high risk as well as those making home improvement and DIY purchases.

“The banking and finance industry is working hard to protect customers from this threat, with almost £7 in £10 of unauthorised fraud prevented in the first half of this year.

“However, we must all must remain vigilant against scams – always take a moment to stop and think before parting with your money or information, and don’t let a criminal rush or panic you into making a decision that you’ll later come to regret.”