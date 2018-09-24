News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

One way restriction on A548 comes into force next week as up to eight weeks of carriageway repairs get underway

Published: Monday, Sep 24th, 2018
Share:

Work to replace sections of concrete carriageway on the A548 Chester Road in Flint is set to get underway next week Flintshire County Council has said.

The work which begins on October 1 will see concrete carriageway repairs followed by a thin surfacing overlay.

It’s expected to take up to eight weeks to complete the essential maintenance to the road

A temporary one way restriction will be put in place to prohibit vehicles from travelling towards Oakenholt from Flint, from its junction with Church Street.

The one way restriction which will be in place for the duration of the works is to “ensure the safety of highway users and the workforce engaged in carrying out this operation.”

Traffic will be diverted via the A5119, A55(T) and A494(T) with a secondary diversion route (one way system) for local traffic via Chapel Street and Prince of Wales Avenue.

Access to individual properties and businesses will be maintained although short delays may be encountered.

Flintshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Streetscene and Countryside, Councillor Carolyn Thomas (pictured above), said:

“Despite the current financial restraints, we are pleased to have secured funding for this important and necessary improvement to our road network which demonstrates the importance of a well maintained highway network to this Council.

“The Council and the contractor carrying out the work, Alun Griffiths Ltd, apologise in advance for any delay and disruption that may be caused as a consequence of this essential maintenance work.

The work has been timed to avoid the main holiday period and the pre-Christmas peaks in traffic, however, I am aware that it will cause local inconvenience during the period when the work is being undertaken.

That said, it is essential that we carry out this work and the contractor will be working seven days a week to ensure the scheme is completed as quickly as possible.’’

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email News@Deeside.com  
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

Flintshire schools could be forced to make redundancies unless teacher pay rise is funded

Europe’s top trailer maker launches two new horseboxes at official opening of new £5 million factory in Sandycroft

Overnight closures on the A548 in Oakenholt this week

Roadworks in and around Flintshire today – Monday September 24

Brexit: £6m fund to support workers at Airbus and Toyota in bid to prevent ‘industrial carnage’

Search and Rescue team called out to assist injured walker in Flintshire woodland

Average speed cameras set for A494 as Government looks to make 50mph limit permanent

Flying Scotsman steams through Deeside – Some of today’s images shared on social media

Emergency services search River Dee area for nearly 8 hours following reports of a missing person

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn