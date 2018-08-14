One of Europe’s “most wanted“ child sex abuse suspects due in Mold Crown Court on Wednesday

A North Wales man who was described as being one of Europe’s “most wanted” will appear in Mold Crown Court on Wednesday.

David Daniel Hayes, 39, from Anglesey, had been on the run from police for since December 2015 after he failed to appear at court to enter pleas on child abuse charges.

Hayes was arrested last month by Spanish police in the City of Granada where it believed he had been teaching English privately under an assumed name.

Police revealed today that Hayes was on his way back to Wales.

David Daniel Hayes 39, who disappeared after his first appearance at Caernarfon Crown Court in November 2015 in relation to child sexual offences, is on his way back from Spain with North Wales Police officers and is due to appear in Mold Crown Court tomorrow August 15. — NWP Bangor&Bethesda (@NWPBangor) August 14, 2018

North Wales police issued several appeals for information about Hayes asking for help in locating the former Bangor City press officer, he also featured on BBC Crimewatch.

Congratulations to @guardiacivil for capturing one of Europe’s #mostwanted fugitives. ¡Buen trabajo! Have a look at the video of the arrest: pic.twitter.com/cx2fhwuRd1 — Europol (@Europol) July 27, 2018

In a statement following his arrest, Guardia Civil said he was charged with nine sexual offences against two children in the UK when he disappeared after boarding a plane from Liverpool to Amsterdam in December 2015.