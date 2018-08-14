independent news and information website for the towns and villages which lie alongside the River Dee in north Wales, from Connah's Quay to the border with Chester.

One of Europe’s “most wanted“ child sex abuse suspects due in Mold Crown Court on Wednesday

Published: Tuesday, Aug 14th, 2018
A North Wales man who was described as being one of Europe’s “most wanted” will appear in Mold Crown Court on Wednesday.

David Daniel Hayes, 39, from Anglesey, had been on the run from police for since December 2015 after he failed to appear at court to enter pleas on child abuse charges.

Hayes was arrested last month by Spanish police in the City of Granada where it believed he had been teaching English privately under an assumed name.

Police revealed today that Hayes was on his way back to Wales.

North Wales police issued several appeals for information about Hayes asking for help in locating the former Bangor City press officer, he also featured on BBC Crimewatch.

In a statement following his arrest, Guardia Civil said he was charged with nine sexual offences against two children in the UK when he disappeared after boarding a plane from Liverpool to Amsterdam in December 2015.

