One lane closed on A55 near Caerwys due to a collision

One lane closed and queueing traffic due to accident on A55 Eastbound between J31 A5151 (Caerwys) and J32 A5026 (Holywell). Lane one (of two) is closed.

There is around two miles of queueing traffic stretching back to along the Eastbound carriageway.

There were reports of earlier sheep on the road around J32 but these had been cleared according to Traffic Wales.

Hannah posted an update on Twitter saying:

“Driving 70mph on the a55 and a sheep casually in the middle of the road… never been so scared in my inter life! Missed it by a millimetre. And now there’s a lorry collided with it and lost control of the wheel.”