One in three young people not registered to vote, Electoral Commission warns

One in three young people are not registered to vote, according to the Electoral Commission, as it urges young people to sign up before the registration deadline on 26 November.

Commission research shows that registration levels are low among young people.

Only 74 per cent of those aged 25-34 are correctly registered, falling to 68 per cent among those aged 20-24 and 66 per cent among those aged 18-19.

Registration rates are significantly higher for those aged 65 and over, at 94 per cent.

Anyone wanting to vote in the UK Parliamentary general election on Thursday 12 December 2019 must register by Tuesday 26 November.

Registration is quick and easy and can be done online at www.gov.uk/registertovote (Opens in new window).

Anyone who won’t be able to get to their polling station on 12 December can arrange either a postal or proxy vote.

Craig Westwood, Director of Communication, Policy and Research at the Electoral Commission, said:

“For some young people this will be their first opportunity to participate in an election, but it’s important they don’t miss the chance. Our research shows that young people are less likely to be registered to vote.

It only takes five minutes to register to vote online – time that you might otherwise spend waiting for the kettle to boil or for a gym class to start. So if you want to make sure your voice is heard, go online and register now.”

Students finishing their winter term at university can register at both their term time and home address, and can then choose which constituency they wish to vote in.

This is the case for anyone who resides at two addresses; it is, however, an offence for someone to cast more than one vote on their own behalf in a UK Parliamentary general election.

The Electoral Commission is working with the NUS to raise awareness and increase understanding of voting procedures among students.