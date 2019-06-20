News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Old Dee Bridge at Handbridge in Chester closed – 15 year old arrested after 14 year old sustains ‘serious injuries’

Published: Thursday, Jun 20th, 2019
Share:

Old Dee Bridge at Handbridge in Chester is currently closed due to a police incident.

Update: Cheshire Police have said a 14 year old boy has sustained ‘serious injuries’ after an incident, and a 15 year old has been arrested in connection to the incident.

Older details below…

A large police presence has been reported on both sides of the bridge.

A police cordon is in place on the Handbridge side while traffic has been stopped from crossing the bridge.

Police have yet to disclose the nature of the incident a spokesperson for Chester Police said:

“We’re currently dealing with an incident in Handbridge and we have had to close the Old Dee Bridge temporarily. Please bear with us, we hope to have it open as soon as possible. ”

Multiple reports on social media report a stabbing has taken place:

@kevbrackenbury who posted the picture above on twitter said: “I spoke to a Queen’s Park school boy who told me his school friend had been stabbed.”

@mayagilbert_ tweeted: “Just driven past a kid who had been stabbed in handbridge, very scary and worrying state of affairs. Props to the emergency services they were all there in a matter of minutes, I hope the lad is ok”

 

Shortly after there was a very rapid police response to Gorse Stacks / Frodsham St area of the city, where an arrest was made.

Latest traffic report states:

Old Dee Bridge and Handbridge both ways closed due to police incident from Lower Bridge Street to Queens Park Road.

More shortly.

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email News@Deeside.com  
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

BBC broadcaster Jason Mohammad the special guest at tonight’s Coleg Cambria Student Awards

Former Flintshire council leader Aaron Shotton set to appear before tribunal over alleged conduct breach

Airbus signs deals for over 360 aircraft during four day Paris Airshow

Thunderstorm warning issued for Flintshire on Sunday and Monday

Temporary 50mph speed limit on A494 to be made permanent from July Environment Minister confirms

First Minister Questions: Concerns raised over planning decisions ‘overturned by a Minister in Cardiff bay’

World champion and Special Olympics star among winners at inaugural Coleg Cambria Sports Awards

Public encouraged to be vigilant as thieves in Cheshire target shoppers

Threat of forced council mergers looks have eased with ‘regional working’ being pursued as an alternative


© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn