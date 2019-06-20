Old Dee Bridge at Handbridge in Chester closed – 15 year old arrested after 14 year old sustains ‘serious injuries’

Old Dee Bridge at Handbridge in Chester is currently closed due to a police incident.

Update: Cheshire Police have said a 14 year old boy has sustained ‘serious injuries’ after an incident, and a 15 year old has been arrested in connection to the incident.

A large police presence has been reported on both sides of the bridge.

A police cordon is in place on the Handbridge side while traffic has been stopped from crossing the bridge.

Police have yet to disclose the nature of the incident a spokesperson for Chester Police said:

“We’re currently dealing with an incident in Handbridge and we have had to close the Old Dee Bridge temporarily. Please bear with us, we hope to have it open as soon as possible. ”

Multiple reports on social media report a stabbing has taken place:

@kevbrackenbury who posted the picture above on twitter said: “I spoke to a Queen’s Park school boy who told me his school friend had been stabbed.”

@mayagilbert_ tweeted: “Just driven past a kid who had been stabbed in handbridge, very scary and worrying state of affairs. Props to the emergency services they were all there in a matter of minutes, I hope the lad is ok”

Serious incident at the ODB #Handbridge which is presently closed.

Two boys involved in a stabbing. pic.twitter.com/KsyyO2GfZr — Handbridge Life (@HandbridgeLife) June 20, 2019

Shortly after there was a very rapid police response to Gorse Stacks / Frodsham St area of the city, where an arrest was made.

Latest traffic report states:

Old Dee Bridge and Handbridge both ways closed due to police incident from Lower Bridge Street to Queens Park Road.

