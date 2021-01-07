Objections raised to ’s caravan park’s alcohol licence application amid concerns over noise

Objections have been raised against a Flintshire caravan park’s bid to obtain an alcohol licence amid concerns over noise from the site.

Councillors are due to meet next week to discuss an application by the owner of Fron Farm Caravan Park in Hendre, near Mold.

If approved, it would result in alcohol sales being allowed between 8am and 8pm every day of the week, except for Saturday when the hours would be extended until 10pm.

Permission is also being sought for both live and recorded music to be played indoors between 8pm to 11pm on Saturday.





However, neighbours have voiced their opposition after claiming it would cause a disturbance in a quiet countryside area.

Some residents said there had already been examples of “rowdy” behaviour associated with events at the site, which has over 200 pitches, despite the park’s owners describing the number of police incidents as low.

In a letter, Shelley Lewis, who lives nearby, said: “The provision of a licence to consume alcohol and play music (inclusive of live bands) between the hours of 8am to 11pm at night is completely unacceptable for those who reside in close proximity.

“There have already been incidences of music being played at functions on this site which could be clearly heard until 1am in the morning in the confines of the living room of neighbouring properties followed by general unacceptable levels of rowdiness as they make their way back to their respective caravans/tents.

“As this is on private land, there is no police presence as there would be in a town that ensures socially acceptable behaviour is adhered to and it is evident that the current ‘self policing policy’ is ineffective for this purpose.”

She added: “This is a rural, agricultural area renowned for its tranquillity and those who permanently reside here have chosen to do so for this reason.

“The agreement and endorsement of this licence will change the nature of this forever and will deny local residents the right to enjoy a peaceful existence in their own homes.”

Despite the comments, North Wales Police and the council’s licensing department have raised no objections to the application subject to a condition for a CCTV system to be installed.

Officers have also asked for a “Challenge 25” policy to be used to prevent alcohol being sold to under 18s.

The proposals specifically relate to the park’s cafe, site shop and reception area.

In her representations to the local authority, park owner Ceri Roberts said a number of measures would be put in place to ensure there is no disruption to neighbours.

She said: “It is in our own interests to keep public nuisance to a minimum.

“We live on the same area as the park and patrol/support the concept of enjoyment and a holiday atmosphere.

“Anti-social behaviour is no good for our reputation. Behavioural rules are given out on arrival at the park and a 10.30pm noise curfew is imposed.

“Any events taking place are scheduled to finish at 10.30pm but we’ve applied for 11pm.

“We have very few incidents involving the police thank goodness. We will not serve to anyone who already appears to be drunk.”

The application will be considered by members of the council’s licensing committee at a meeting on Monday, January 11, 2021.

Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).