Posted: Fri 13th Nov 2020

Nurse charged with the murder of 8 babies to appear at Chester Crown Court today

A former nurse accused of murdering eight babies will appear at Chester Crown Court today.

Lucy Letby, 30 appeared by video link at Warrington Magistrates’ Court yesterday, Thursday 12 November.

She is facing 8 charges of murder and 10 charges of attempted murder at The Countess of Chester Hospital between June 2015 to June 2016.

Ms Letby of Arran Avenue, Hereford, had previously been arrested in 2018 and 2019 as part of an ongoing investigation surrounding the deaths of babies at the hospital.


The court was read out the names of those babies letby is accused of murdering.

A judge at Warrington Magistrates’ Court remanded her in custody to appear at Chester Crown Court today.

Cheshire Police started investigating the deaths in May 2017 after the Care Quality Commission and Royal College of Pediatrics found a high death rate and a number of failings.

Ms Letby was arrested on Tuesday for a third time and charged.

The names of the eight babies Ms Letby is alleged to have murdered:

On 8th June 2015 at Chester in the County of Cheshire, murdered Cemlyn Bennett

On 12th-15th June 2015 at Chester in the County of Cheshire murdered Joseph Johnson

On 22nd June 2015 at Chester in the County of Cheshire murdered Elsie McNall

On 2nd-5th August 2015 at Chester in the County of Cheshire murdered Barney Gee

Between 21st and 24th October 2015 at Chester in the County of Cheshire murdered Daisy Parkin

On 20th February 2016 at Chester in the County of Cheshire murdered Maddie Freed

On 23th June 2016 at Chester in the County of Cheshire murdered Joseph Gelder

On 24th June 2016 at Chester in the County of Cheshire murdered Eli Gelder

 

 

 

 



