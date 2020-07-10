Number of incidents in Shotton over past 24 hours trigger additional police stop and search powers

North Wales Police are using additional stop-and-search powers in Shotton following a number of incidents in the past 24 hours.

Police have authorised the use of Section 60 powers as they believe weapons are being carried in the area.

A police spokesperson said: “Due to a number of Incidents in the last 24 hours we have authorised the use of Section 60 stop and search powers in the Shotton area .

This gives officers the powers to search people in the locality without the normal grounds under the Police And Criminal Evidence Act (PACE).





Inspector Gareth Cust said “We don’t use this power lightly, but have done so in response to several incidents around Shotton yesterday that lead us to believe that weapons are being carried in the area.

Officers will be visible in the area outlined on the map in order to detect offences and reassure the community.

The powers will initially run for 24 hours, but can be extended.”

Earlier today police said four people were arrest on Thursday following a number of public order incidents in Shotton.

The incidents are reported to have taken place on Caernarvon Close and the North Street area of Shotton during the afternoon and evening.

Three men and a male youth have been arrested for alleged affray.

Sgt Gavin Gilmore said; “This kind of disorder will not be tolerated and I’d like to reassure the community that we will take firm action against anyone involved in such behaviour.

In the meantime we will have extra patrols in the area and I would appeal for anyone with information to call us”

Information can be passed to North Wales Police direct via the web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx or phone 101 quoting Y097752 and Y097777.

If you would rather remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.