Now wash your hands

With hand washing one of the best ways to stop the spread of COVID-19, the government and the NHS have been urging people to adopt a more thorough approach to washing their hands.
This is how to wash your hands, how to effectively dry them, and how to help prevent further spread of the coronavirus.
Clean hands protect against infection
- Clean your hands regularly and for at least 20 seconds
- Always wash your hands when you get home or into work
- Wash your hands with soap and water, and dry them thoroughly.
- Use alcohol-based handrub if you don’t have immediate access to soap and water.
Don’t
- Do not touch your eyes, nose or mouth if your hands are not clean
How do I wash my hands properly?
Washing your hands properly takes about as long as singing “Happy Birthday” twice,
using the images below.
COVID-19 is an illness that can affect your lungs and airways. It’s caused by a virus called coronavirus.
Stay at home if you have coronavirus symptoms
Stay at home for 7 days if you have either:
- a high temperature – you feel hot to touch on your chest or back
- a new, continuous cough – this means you’ve started coughing repeatedly
Do not go to a GP surgery, pharmacy or hospital.
You do not need to contact 111 to tell them you’re staying at home.
Testing for coronavirus is not needed if you’re staying at home.
Read our advice about staying at home.
Urgent advice:Use the NHS 111 online coronavirus service if:
- you feel you cannot cope with your symptoms at home
- your condition gets worse
- your symptoms do not get better after 7 days
Only call 111 if you cannot get help online.
How coronavirus is spread
Because it’s a new illness, we do not know exactly how coronavirus spreads from person to person.
Similar viruses are spread in cough droplets.
It’s very unlikely it can be spread through things like packages or food.