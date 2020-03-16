Now wash your hands

With hand washing one of the best ways to stop the spread of COVID-19, the government and the NHS have been urging people to adopt a more thorough approach to washing their hands.

This is how to wash your hands, how to effectively dry them, and how to help prevent further spread of the coronavirus.

Clean hands protect against infection

Clean your hands regularly and for at least 20 seconds

Always wash your hands when you get home or into work

Wash your hands with soap and water, and dry them thoroughly.

Use alcohol-based handrub if you don’t have immediate access to soap and water.

Don’t

Do not touch your eyes, nose or mouth if your hands are not clean

How do I wash my hands properly?

Washing your hands properly takes about as long as singing “Happy Birthday” twice,

using the images below.

Coronavirus (COVID-19)

COVID-19 is an illness that can affect your lungs and airways. It’s caused by a virus called coronavirus.