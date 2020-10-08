“Now more than ever we need people to think carefully about where to seek advice to avoid extra pressure on the NHS this winter”

This is the call from the Minister for Health Vaughan Gething as our health care services and health boards continue to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

Protecting vital services and seeking advice from the right place will help us protect the NHS.

Welsh health boards are reporting around 20 to 30% of patients who present at Emergency Departments could be better treated elsewhere or in a different way.

As part of the Protect the NHS campaign people are being asked to use the online symptom checker on the NHS 111 Wales website or call 111 for advice on where to go to get the right treatment.





Community pharmacies can also help in a range of ways including helping with minor ailments and injuries.To support pharmacies to get their medicines in time, people are being asked to order their prescriptions 7 days before they are due.

People should still attend hospitals when asked to do so to continue or review their treatment. Hospitals have taken a range of appropriate measures to keep people safe, including treating people with coronavirus or suspected coronavirus in separate areas to those who do not have the virus to prevent the risk of it spreading.

Those displaying coronavirus symptoms should not go to their pharmacy, GP or local Emergency Department, but instead book a test through 119 and call 111 if symptoms persist or they can no longer cope at home.