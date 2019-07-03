North Wales RSPCA centre looks to rehome 36 cats and kittens

Could you provide a ‘fur’ever home to an RSPCA rescue cat or kitten?



RSPCA Bryn-Y-Maen Animal Centre is currently caring for a number of kittens and cats who are all looking for a second chance of happiness after being rescued by the animal welfare charity.



The centre currently have 36 cats looking for home which includes kittens from nine weeks old to Amber their eldest cat at 15 years, who would love to find her retirement home.



Centre manager Victoria Williams said: “We do have a high number of cats kittens in our care looking for homes and for some reason the cats are being overlooked.



“We have some adorable kittens that would make a lovely addition to family along with some beautiful cats.”



Amber is a very special lady of slightly more mature years, who has found herself in our care after her owner sadly passed away.

Amber

She comes across as a little shy and retiring initially, but don’t be fooled, once she knows you she adores fuss and company and will make someone a wonderful friend.



The centre also have Poppy and her four kittens Peter, Pansy, Paul, Petal who are all looking for homes.

The kittens were born at the Upper Colwyn Bay animal centre and all have an outgoing nature so due to their confidence they would be able to live in a family environment with children.

They may also benefit from living with a confident young cat to show them the ropes of the big wide world where they could tag along and be a little side-kick.



Victoria added: “If anyone was considering rehoming a cat, please come along to our centre to say hello and we’d love to show you our gorgeous feline residents.



“As a centre, we prioritise animals rescued from cruelty and neglect, so our cats are often looking for a second chance for a happy forever home.



“With such large numbers of cats desperately seeking a forever home, it’s so important that the public always look to adopt, and not shop, when considering getting a companion animal.”



Based in Upper Colwyn Bay, the Bryn-Y-Maen centre provides specialist care for domestic and farm animals, and staff also provide support to injured wildlife.



The centre can be contacted on 0300 123 0745, and all cats, and other companion animals, available for adoption can be found online. Members of the public thinking of re-homing a cat can find useful cat care tips and advice on the RSPCA’s website.