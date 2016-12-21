A broken TV and a woman asking for a taxi! – North Wales Police reveals time-wasting 999 calls.

North Wales Police has revealed some of the time wasting 999 calls it has received this year.

They include an emergency call about broken television and a 999 call from one person who wanted a taxi.

With North Wales Police heading into one of their busiest times of year they have released audio from timewasting calls in an effort to highlight the ongoing #ReduceDemand campaign.

The campaign is aimed at reducing the amount of unnecessary and inappropriate calls made to the Joint Communications Centre in St Asaph.