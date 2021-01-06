Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 6th Jan 2021

Updated: Wed 6th Jan

North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner set to stand down

North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner Arfon Jones is standing down.

Mr Jones, the region’s second ever police and crime commissioner, has announced he will be retiring at the next election whenever it is held.

Mr Jones has been PCC since 2016, and the next election had originally been due to take place last May but the vote was put back a year because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr Jones said: “The main reason I have decided not to seek re-election is that I will been working for more than 46 years by the time of the next election.


“As a result of the pandemic the term of office was extended for a year. I started thinking about this last May but I didn’t talk to anybody else about it until three months ago.

“I have achieved a lot in the past five years and it is going to be more difficult to make a difference next time because of the pandemic, Brexit and the fact that the term of office has been curtailed to three years.”



