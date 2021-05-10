North Wales Pet retailer launches new app to reward customer loyalty and meet sales demand

A North Wales pet retailer launched a new app to reward the loyalty of long-standing customers.

PetPlace is giving back to their loyal community of pet parents by launching the PetPlace Plus+ app, providing free advice and guidance, latest news and exclusive offers with added benefits and features being introduced throughout 2021.

Available on a multitude of platforms for mobile phones and handheld devices, the app also features a personalised pet parent portal, blogs, coupons, and account information.

The company – which has stores in Mold, Abergele, Chirk, Llangefni and Ruthin – experienced a sales surge following the onset of COVID-19, notably a 600% rise in demand for its Click and Collect service.

Its Abergele site was the first in the UK to install Record FlowControl, a revolutionary automated system to ensure safety and social distancing, and with other developments on the horizon Managing Director Sion Pritchard says the retailer will continue to put customers and their pets at the heart of all decisions.

“The PetPlace Plus+ loyalty app is a thank you to the many people who have supported us over the years, especially given the challenges in past months,” said Sion.

“We continue to invest in our stores but given the increase in online sales – especially during the pandemic – this was the right time to improve our virtual offering.

“Being a pet parent is a fantastic feeling, but it can also bring lots of questions; through the app we will be providing tips and advice, there will be special offers and discounts and you can keep tabs on past purchases and account information.”

He added: “Customers will also be able to shop for all their favourite products in one place, which is helpful for those who are not ready to visit us in-store yet but would prefer to Click and Collect or opt for home delivery.

“As a company we have stepped-up to meet the demands of the last year, but also wanted to do something extra to benefit the pet parents who have been there with us every step of the way – thank you.”

For more information on the new PetPlace Plus+ loyalty app, follow @petplaceUK on Facebook and Instagram or email sales@farmandpetplace.co.uk.

The app is available on platforms including Google Play and The App Store