North Wales man arrested following drugs raids by ‘Titan’ regional organised crime unit

Titan ROCU the North West Regional organised crime unit carried out series of drugs raids across North Wales, Cheshire and Scotland today, Thursday 12 October.

Warrants were executed at 10 addresses, with the support of officers from North Wales Police, Cheshire Police and Police Scotland, as part of an 18-month Titan investigation into the supply of Class A drugs.

The arrests follow a strike day in September where warrants were executed at a number of properties across Wirral, Milton Keynes and Bristol.

During today’s raids saw a total of nine people were arrested.

A 39-year-old man from North Wales, a 39-year-old male from Cheshire, four men from Scotland and three men in Merseyside jails were all arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply controlled drugs.

A quantity of ammunition was recovered together with 30kg of what is believed to be cannabis resin and 240kg of mixing agent used in the production of controlled drugs.

Detective Inspector Paul McVeigh from Titan, said:

“Today’s operation follows on from last month’s strike day in which a number of arrests were made and demonstrates the ongoing commitment of Titan to target those involved in the supply and distribution of Class A drugs.

“Titan exists to tackle and take down the most serious, hardened and organised criminals who pose the more serious threat to the communities. But we cannot do this work alone and we are grateful for our colleagues, particularly those at Police Scotland, for assisting and supporting us during this wide-ranging and ongoing investigation.

“Our message to those involved in drug supply is that you cannot escape justice and there are no borders, we will work with other forces to relentlessly pursue those profiting from serious organised crime.

“No-one should have to put up with drug dealing and the associated violence and gun crime it often brings.

“We will work with our communities to improve the quality of life for decent, law-abiding people and I would urge people to keep helping us do that by reporting any drug dealing or gun crime to the police or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”