North Wales health board helps launch virtual Q&As on COVID-19 vaccine

Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board (BCUHB) is taking part in two virtual Q&As on COVID-19 vaccinations, where people’s questions will be answered by medical experts.

The event, called COVID-19 Vaccine Questions, is in partnership with North East and North West Community Cohesion team and BAWSO, a leading organisation in Wales supporting black minority ethnic communities.

The Q&As will be held via Zoom on Wednesday April 28th at 2pm-3pm, and Wednesday, May 5th at 6.30pm-7.30pm.

Health professionals from the health board will be on the sessions to discuss the latest information on the COVID-19 Vaccination Programme, answer questions and those who have had the vaccine can also share their experiences.





Community nurse Leigh Pusey said: “We welcome those who have had their vaccine to join us in the session and share their views and experience with others, or if you’re nervous about the vaccine and want to know more about the side effects, then we can help answer and dispel those fears.

“We also know there is evidence of disproportionate mortality and morbidity amongst black, Asian and minority ethnic people, including our NHS staff, who have contracted COVID-19. “

”It is critical that we understand which groups are most at risk, so we welcome those from different backgrounds and communities to join us so we can take concerted action to protect them.”

Join the Zoom meeting on April 28th at 2pm via this link https://zoom.us/j/99376574285 – or the Meeting ID: 993 7657 4285 and Passcode: 506511.

Join the Zoom meeting on May 5th at 6.30pm via this link https://zoom.us/j/93170846120 or the Meeting ID: 931 7084 6120 and Passcode: 352932.

For more information on COVID-19 for minority ethnic communities visit this virtual notice board.