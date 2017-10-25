North Wales Fire and Rescue Service sign Flintshire Armed Forces Covenant

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service signed the Flintshire Armed Forces Covenant (AFC) recently at County Hall in Mold.

By signing this Covenant, the Fire and Rescue Service joins Flintshire County Council in making a commitment to support the Armed Forces Community in Flintshire.

The event was attended by representatives from the Armed Forces, Council employees, the Regional Armed Forces Liaison Officers and the Council’s Armed Forces Champion, Councillor Andy Dunbobbin.

Signing the AFC represents a firm commitment by the North Wales Fire and Rescue Service to supporting the AFC recognising the value of serving personnel – both regular members and reservists, veterans and military families and their contribution to the nation.

Speaking at the event, Councillor Dunbobbin, said:

“Flintshire County Council is delighted that North Wales Fire and Rescue Service is joining the other 18 signatories and is pledging its support to the Flintshire Armed Forces Covenant. We have an active and enthusiastic Steering Group and have made significant steps to promote the Covenant and ensure employees and the public are aware of the needs of the Armed Forces Community.

“We look forward to the Fire and Rescue Service becoming an active partner and working with us to promote awareness of the Covenant, honour the achievements of the Armed Forces Community and make a real difference to their lives.”

Chief Fire Officer Simon Smith said:

“It was an honour to sign this agreement. Our priority is to provide the best possible fire and rescue service to the communities of North Wales, working to reduce the number of emergency incidents that occur and responding to emergencies when they happen.

It is our dedicated and diverse workforce which allows us to do this and we therefore recognise the value of supporting employees from a military background, who bring many valuable and transferable skills to the through their military training.

“Signing this covenant demonstrates our commitment to upholding the key principles involved and in working and acting together with other partners in North Wales to support the armed forces and its wider community.”

The Covenant is a commitment from the nation that members of the Armed Forces community should face no disadvantage compared to other citizens in the provision of services and that special consideration is appropriate in some cases, especially for those who have given the most.

Flintshire County Council formally signed the Covenant in July 2013.