Posted: Mon 14th Dec 2020

North Wales emergency services to host annual Christmas carol service online tonight

Emergency services in North Wales will host their annual Christmas carol service virtually for the first time tonight, 14 December.

The concert, jointly hosted by the Welsh Ambulance Service, North Wales Police and North Wales Fire & Rescue Service, will be broadcast online due to the pandemic.

The pre-recorded service at St Asaph Cathedral includes performances from Mared Williams, a singer/songwriter from Llannefydd as well as Arwyn Jones, a Sergeant for North Wales Police, and Beaumaris Band.

There will also be prayers from Reverend Nigel Williams, The Dean of St Asaph, and Marcus Wyn Robinson, Chaplain at North Wales Fire & Rescue Service, as well as readings from representatives of all three blue light services.


Jason Killens, Chief Executive of the Welsh Ambulance Service, said: “The carol service is one of the highlights of the Christmas period, not just for our staff and volunteers, but also for the community who always turn out in force to support us.

“The COVID-19 pandemic meant we had to think differently about how we host this year’s service, but hopefully we’ve put together an event which will be equally as enjoyable and that you get to watch from the comfort of your own home.”

The service will be published on the police, fire and ambulance’s Facebook pages tonight at 7.30pm.

In the absence of the traditional collection at the close of the service, participants are invited to make a donation online to the NHS Charities Together.

You can pledge your support here – https://www.nhscharitiestogether.co.uk/donate/.



