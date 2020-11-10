Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 10th Nov 2020

North Wales colleges and universities to unite in webinar discussing free apprenticeships

A webinar uniting North Wales colleges and universities on 17 November will see the discussion of free digital and manufacturing apprenticeships.

Bangor and Wrexham Glyndŵr universities, Coleg Cambria, Grwp Llandrillo Menai and The Open University (OU) will all be present.

Places are available from January onwards with partners including Welsh Water, Cartrefi Cymru, Airbus and Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board which will bring education into the workplace as well as a ‘hands-on’ experience for learners.

Presented by David Roberts, chair of North Wales Regional Skills Partnership, employers are encouraged to attend the virtual event and upskill employees in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.


He said: “The webinar is a platform to inform businesses and anyone looking to retrain or progress in their current role about the opportunities that are out there.

“These are fully funded positions in a range of fields, though during the session we will focus specifically on the IT, digital and manufacturing sectors as these are areas where there is huge demand.”

He added: “This is something we should be shouting about more – fully funded apprenticeships right on the doorstep of so many employers here in Wales.

“We are particularly keen on boosting numbers into the New Year – there is an intake this January – so hopefully we get a positive response on the day.”

Among those to have benefited from the scheme is Carl Jeffreys, a software engineering apprentice with Welsh social landlord Trivallis.

He said: “The high level of flexibility and autonomy really helps. I can map things out and plan my work and study, but I can also be malleable with my time when something comes up – plus, I am able to juggle it all with my wife and child.”

To register, visit www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/degree-apprenticeship-webinar-webinar-presentisiaeth-gradd-tickets-126570239995



