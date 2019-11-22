North Wales Cancer Centre takes part in unique study

A group of people in North Wales were provided with a unique opportunity to take part in a study to discover whether it can improve their quality of life following cancer treatment.

The CLASP study, an online programme called Renewed for people who have had prostate, breast or bowel cancer, was offered to people who had finished their main cancer treatment in the last 10 years or are having active surveillance for prostate cancer.

Renewed is an online programme that can help people to be more active, reduce their stress levels, manage their weight, eat a healthy diet and feel less tired.

Consultant Clinical Oncologist at the North Wales Cancer Treatment Centre in Glan Clwyd Hospital, Dr Nikhil Oomen said: “As Principal Investigator we were really pleased to be taking part in the CLASP study in the North Wales Cancer Treatment Centre.

“We recognise the importance of managing short and long lasting side effects of cancer treatment of our patients and the impact that it has on quality of life following treatment.”

Everyone who took part in the study, which finished at the end of October, are asked to complete an online questionnaire after six months and a year. The questionnaire asks them about their feelings and whether the programme has helped them to improve their quality of life.

Lynne Grundy, Associate Director of Research and Innovation said: “We are pleased to be supporting CLASP as best recruiters in Wales for people following cancer treatment.

“We are committed to being able to offer our local population the opportunity to take part in research with committed dedicated research teams involving primary care and clinicians working together.”