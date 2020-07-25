Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sat 25th Jul 2020

Updated: Sat 25th Jul

North East Wales Search and Rescue team called to Wepre Park earlier today

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

The North East Wales Search and Rescue (NEWSAR) team were called out to Wepre Park earlier today following reports of a person with a leg injury.

The mountain rescue team brought injured person to safety using two separate rope systems .

A spokesperson for NEWSAR said: “The team was called to Wepre Park in Connah’s Quay this afternoon by North Wales Police to assist Welsh Ambulance Services with a patient with a leg injury.

The rescue required two rope systems, firstly a lower to the stream and then a raise/haul system up the other side.


The Park is the busiest we can recall at the moment. It seems like such an innocuous place, right on the edge of Connah’s Quay and Shotton.

However there are some very steep slopes and even some small cliffs.”

 

NEWSAR is a volunteer Search and Rescue (Mountain Rescue) Organisation which is on call 24 hours a day 365 days a year.

Their primary operating area is in North East Wales mainly covering the counties of Flintshire, Denbighshire, Wrexham and parts of Conwy and Powys.

The team also regularly assists Mountain Rescue teams elsewhere in North Wales as well as Lowland Search and Rescue teams in Cheshire and Shropshire.

NEWSAR volunteers also assist Police in searching for vulnerable people who are missing from home or those in need of rescue.

All team members are volunteers and we do not receive any payment for providing this service to the Police.

It costs approximately £25,000 a year to run the Team – this covers fuel and repairs for vehicles, protective equipment for team members, training courses and team equipment such as ropes, stretchers etc.

As NEWSAR is a Registered Charity the vast majority of this money is raised through grants, individual donations, legacies, street collections and collection tins.

For further details of their fundraising activities, visit the Fundraising Page



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
  • Share this now!

LATEST NEWS...

Public asked to avoid visiting Wrexham Maelor Hospital A&E “unless it is necessary” due to rise on Covid cases

News

Delays reported on the A55 in Flintshire following earlier collision

News

Audiology team praised for their ‘kindness’ and ‘compassion’ towards 98-year-old Flintshire woman

News

Free jabs to be offered to over 50’s as Wales announces largest ever flu vaccine programme

News

More than 400 vehicle insurance policies cancelled as North Wales Police looks to disrupt criminal activity

News

Visitors being encouraged to visit Moel Famau at off-peak times

News

Coronavirus second wave “almost certain” according to North Wales health board director

News

Cinemas, museums and beauty salons in Wales can re-open from Monday

News

North Wales health board discharged more than 300 patients into care homes without coronavirus tests

News





Read 553,049 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn