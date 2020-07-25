North East Wales Search and Rescue team called to Wepre Park earlier today

The North East Wales Search and Rescue (NEWSAR) team were called out to Wepre Park earlier today following reports of a person with a leg injury.

The mountain rescue team brought injured person to safety using two separate rope systems .

A spokesperson for NEWSAR said: “The team was called to Wepre Park in Connah’s Quay this afternoon by North Wales Police to assist Welsh Ambulance Services with a patient with a leg injury.

The rescue required two rope systems, firstly a lower to the stream and then a raise/haul system up the other side.

The Park is the busiest we can recall at the moment. It seems like such an innocuous place, right on the edge of Connah’s Quay and Shotton. However there are some very steep slopes and even some small cliffs.”

NEWSAR is a volunteer Search and Rescue (Mountain Rescue) Organisation which is on call 24 hours a day 365 days a year.

Their primary operating area is in North East Wales mainly covering the counties of Flintshire, Denbighshire, Wrexham and parts of Conwy and Powys.

The team also regularly assists Mountain Rescue teams elsewhere in North Wales as well as Lowland Search and Rescue teams in Cheshire and Shropshire.

NEWSAR volunteers also assist Police in searching for vulnerable people who are missing from home or those in need of rescue.

All team members are volunteers and we do not receive any payment for providing this service to the Police.

It costs approximately £25,000 a year to run the Team – this covers fuel and repairs for vehicles, protective equipment for team members, training courses and team equipment such as ropes, stretchers etc.

As NEWSAR is a Registered Charity the vast majority of this money is raised through grants, individual donations, legacies, street collections and collection tins.

