Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 1st Jun 2020

Nomads striker Jamie Insall signs new 12 month deal at Deeside Stadium

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Connah’s Quay Nomads have announced that last seasons top scorer from last season Jamie Insall, has signed a new one year deal with the club.

Insall originally joined The Nomads in April 2019, making his full debut against Barry Town United having come on as a substitute against Bala the week earlier.

The striker was part of The Nomads’ Europa League campaign at the beginning of the 2019/20 season which saw the side beat SPFL side Kilmarnock before facing Serbian giants Partizan Belgrade.

Insall marked his first full season with the club by scoring 14 goals in the JD Cymru Premier along with one in the Welsh Cup and two in the Nathaniel MG Cup, including his stunning volley against STM Sports in the final.

His talley in the league saw him finish third in the league’s scoring charts.

On his new deal, Jamie said; “I’m buzzing to sign an extension on my contract at Connah’s Quay Nomads.

I’m really looking forward to helping the side establish ourselves as number one going forward in this league and the Champions’ League will be something we will be ready for – I’m excited to be a part of this amazing competition for the first time.”

Manager Andy Morrison added; “We have fought off strong competition to get Jamie re-signed.

After speaking to him, it was clear that he wanted to stay at Connah’s Quay Nomads.

I expect Jamie to kick on again next season.”

[NCM Media]



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
  • Share this now!

LATEST NEWS...

Call to bring forward school summer holidays in Wales for August re-start

News

North Wales Police urges people to ‘stay local’ following busy weekend at region’s beaches and beauty spots

News

North Wales police commissioner slams ‘nonsense’ plan to play Premier League matches at neutral grounds

News

Police urge people to stay away from Quarry pools

News

Barrier repair work on A494 at Queensferry complete following lorry crash last month

News

A ‘significant step forward’ as Welsh Government launches COVID-19 contact tracing system

News

Time to say thanks to the volunteers supporting local communities says Welsh Government

News

Flint Lifeboat and Coastguard scrambled to reports of up to 8 people in danger of being cut off from the shore at Mostyn

News

Lockdown to be eased for Wales’ most clinically vulnerable – those ‘shielding’ can take outdoor exercise

News


Read 639,825 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn