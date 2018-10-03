Nine runners from a Flintshire timber firm are all set for Sunday’s Chester Marathon

Nine employees from a Flintshire timber firm are all set to take on the Chester Marathon in aid of a children’s charity.

This year a number employees from the Mold based timber product manufacturer P&A Group will tackle the challenging course on Sunday October 7, alongside Managing Director, Steve Morgan, Simon Davison, Head of Zest Direct and John Vaughan, P&A Fencing & Timber Technical Manager. A total of nine P&A employees will take on the prestigious road race.

P&A Group has raised nearly £7,000 for the charity since it began fundraising in January and is hoping to achieve a target of £10,000 before the end of the year.

Steve Morgan, Managing Director at P&A, said:

“I am delighted that so many team members have committed to running the Marathon in aid of our charity of the year. Their commitment to the training sessions that we have put on has been very impressive so we anticipate everyone will make it over the finish line. “We hope to raise a lot of money for Action for Children and it will be great to see their volunteers as well as family and friends cheering us along the route.”

In addition to running the Chester Marathon, the P&A team has completed a number of different fundraising activities for Action for Children.

Events have included a charity golf day, IRONMAN Wales and even an ‘It’s a Knockout’ obstacle challenge.

Nikki Booth, Action for Children’s fundraiser in North Wales and Shropshire said:

“We have been really impressed not just by the lengths that P&A employees have gone to in order to raise funds, but also by Steve’s ability to get everyone involved. The family run company has shown a real commitment to fundraising and we are very thankful for all their efforts.”

Donations to the company’s charity fundraising efforts can be made directly online by following the link at: https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/PAGroup-Zest4Leisure-2018