Nine mile police chase ends in Sealand after police use stinger device to puncture car tyres

Police had to use stinger device to stop a car involved in a chase through parts of Flintshire last night.

Armed response units pursued a small silver Chevrolet hatchback through Flint and Deeside sometime before midnight on Tuesday.

A spike strip, used to puncture the vehicle’s tyres, was deployed on a section of the A548 near MOD Sealand after the car failed to stop for police.

Police said three people were taken into custody for a number of alleged offences.

Cheshire and North Wales Alliance Armed Policing Unit praised the ‘teamwork’ shown between their officers and roads police colleagues as they helped bring the pursuit to a safe ending,.

A post on social media states:

“Great teamwork by ARVs & @NWPRPU to sting & stop this vehicle after It was pursued by 2 ARVs through #Flint and #Deeside 3 occupants locked up for various offences.”