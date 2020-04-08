NHS staff in North Wales advised to hide ID in public as criminals target key workers

NHS staff in North Wales have been advised to hide their ID badges in public as criminals target key workers during the coronavirus crisis.

North Wales Police’s Community Safety Team has issued advice following incidents in other areas of the country.

Although health staff have to carry ID and may be asked to produce it on the way to work, they are being told to hide it in a pocket or a bag.

Officers have strongly suggested people should not where clothes or uniform which identifies their occupation.

While everyone else is at home, key workers are also being encouraged to safeguard their houses against burglars.

In a press release, the force said: “North Wales Police Community Safety would like to thank you for your hard work throughout these unprecedented times.

“We don’t want to add to any feelings of worry or stress at this time, but would like to provide you with some security advice following some isolated incidents from other areas in the country.

“We are taking precaution in order to prevent any such actions happening in North Wales.

“We also want to reassure you that we are patrolling your neighbourhoods and communities keeping an eye on suspicious behaviour and challenging members of the public to ensure people are only out for essential reasons.

“If you receive any abusive comments or other issues then you should report it to us and we will deal with people who are not respecting our frontline workers.

“We assure you that we are #InThisTogether and will support you as you protect us during this pandemic.”