NHS data grab – If you are registered with an English GP, you can opt out from your data being shared

Local politicians have shared their concerns over plans for the NHS in England to pool GP medical records onto a database and share them with third parties.

Alyn and Deeside MP Mark Tami is reminding residents who are registered with an English GP that they can opt out of UK Government plans to share patient data.

The UK Government has given patients registered with English GPs until the 23 June to opt out and will start sharing data on the 1 July.

A number of doctors organisations have shared concerns about the controversial plans and critics are worried that data will be misused by third parties.

If you are a Welsh resident registered at a Welsh GP, these changes will not affect you.

If you want to opt out from the UK Government sharing your data, you can do so here –

https://digital.nhs.uk/data-and-information/data-collections-and-data-sets/data-collections/general-practice-data-for-planning-and-research/transparency-notice#opting-out-of-nhs-digital-collecting-your-data-type-1-opt-out-

Alyn and Deeside MS Jack Sargeant is also concerned about the move, he is urging residents to know their rights.

Mark Tami said: “I have real concerns about these highly controversial UK Government plans, this is really sensitive data and I want Alyn and Deeside residents to know they can opt out.”

“I am not surprised that doctors’ groups are seeking urgent reassurance from the UK Government and have already been approached by concerned residents.”

If you need help in printing out the opt-out form, please don’t hesitate to contact my office, include your full address and I will get a form to you. Please be aware that Parliamentary rules mean I can only help you if I am your MP.”

Jack Sargeant added: “The decision to make these changes in the middle of a health crisis means that residents could miss their chance of opting out. Please spread the word and share the opt out information on your social media.”

“It is absolutely vital that Alyn and Deeside residents know their rights”.