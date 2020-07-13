NEWSAR team called to Wepre Park on Sunday after teen suffer leg injury

The North East Wales Search and Rescue (NEWSAR) team were called out to Wepre Park yesterday (Sunday, July 12) following reports of a teenager with a leg injury.

The mountain rescue team were brought in the assist with teenage boy as the location where he was made it difficult to ‘extract him.’

A spokesperson for NEWSAR said: “North Wales Police requested our assistance with an incident in Wepre Park.

A teenage boy had suffered a leg injury in a location where it was difficult to extract him.





Welsh Ambulance Services NHS Trust paramedics had provided casualty care so we set up a rope system to get him up to a path.

We then carried him to our vehicle and drove him up a steep narrow track to the road for handover to an ambulance crew.”

NEWSAR is a volunteer Search and Rescue (Mountain Rescue) Organisation which is on call 24 hours a day 365 days a year.

Their primary operating area is in North East Wales mainly covering the counties of Flintshire, Denbighshire, Wrexham and parts of Conwy and Powys.

The team also regularly assists Mountain Rescue teams elsewhere in North Wales as well as Lowland Search and Rescue teams in Cheshire and Shropshire.

NEWSAR volunteers also assist Police in searching for vulnerable people who are missing from home or those in need of rescue.

All team members are volunteers and we do not receive any payment for providing this service to the Police.

It costs approximately £25,000 a year to run the Team – this covers fuel and repairs for vehicles, protective equipment for team members, training courses and team equipment such as ropes, stretchers etc.

As NEWSAR is a Registered Charity the vast majority of this money is raised through grants, individual donations, legacies, street collections and collection tins.

For further details of their fundraising activities, visit the Fundraising Page