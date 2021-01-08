NEWSAR called to assist two local walkers who’d become disoriented in snowy conditions near Moel Famau

NEWSAR – the Mold based North East Wales Search and Rescue team were called into action to assist two people walking in snowy conditions near Moel Famau this afternoon.

The walkers – who were local – had left home on foot but became disoriented due to deteriorating visibility and falling snow.

They called police for help and the team from NEWSAR were scrambled.

The mountain rescue volunteers used smartphone technology to locate the walkers and once found they were escorted to safety.





A NEWSAR spokesperson said: “This afternoon two local people went for a walk from home. They became disoriented in an area north west of Moel Famau when the weather worsened with falling snow and very limited visibility.”

“They did the right thing and called North Wales Police so they could get assistance before the situation became very serious.”

“By using some phone tech we were able to identify their location and then provide guidance on how to find a way off the hill.”

“We had a local team member out for his own walk and he detoured to intercept them, along with sending two vehicles with team members as well.”

“Once found, they were escorted down to the safety of the vehicles and then returned home.”

“Moel Famau is of course a relatively simple hill to walk on in summer conditions, but the current weather makes identifying the correct route very difficult and the deep snow can be very tiring.”

The team were called out to Moel Famau on Thursday after a driver has visited the Moel Famau area from Ellesmere Port and ignored the closed road.

The driver skidded off the road on ice, officers from North Wales Police Rural Crime Team went to assist but they themselves got stuck in snow as conditions worsened.

Posting on Twitter, a Rural Crime Team spokesperson said: “One male in his 30s, who is lucky to be uninjured has now been dropped at a taxi rank in Mold and will receive a hefty fine for his irresponsible actions.

“His car is badly damaged in the crash and remains unrecoverable All officers safe Thank you to NEWSAR for rescuing us.”

NEWSAR volunteers also assist Police in searching for vulnerable people who are missing from home or those in need of rescue.

All team members are volunteers and we do not receive any payment for providing this service to the Police.

It costs approximately £25,000 a year to run the Team – this covers fuel and repairs for vehicles, protective equipment for team members, training courses and team equipment such as ropes, stretchers etc.

As NEWSAR is a Registered Charity the vast majority of this money is raised through grants, individual donations, legacies, street collections and collection tins.

