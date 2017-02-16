The New Wales Link Path is fully way marked and ready to be explored!

likkerr/panaramio

Spanning eighteen miles and going through four counties, The Wales Link Path now connects up the All Wales Coastal Path via the South side of Saltney Ferry Footbridge going through Saltney, Bretton, Dodleston, Burton Meadows, Honkley, Shordley Hall, Caer Estyn, Caergwrle, Cymau, Ffrith, Four Crosses and finally meeting the Offa’s Dyke trail via the Moorland View Trail at Llandegla Forest.

Why not keep up that New Year’s resolution and get your walking boots on and spend a leisurely day walking from Saltney to Caergwrle? Afterwards, you can check out historically important Caergwrle Castle, before stopping for food and then getting the train or bus back to Chester.

Or experience the walk from Caergwrle to Offa’s Dyke in Llandegla, enjoying the stunning upland heathland views. Then walk along the Offa’s Dyke Path to the village of Llandegla where you can get the bus back to Caergwrle.

If you fancy walking the route over a couple of days, there is Hope Mountain Bed and Breakfast in Cymau, or camping with a difference at Bryn Dwr Pods in Llandegla, both a short distance from the Wales Link Path.

Flintshire County Council Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Environment, Councillor Bernie Attridge, said:

“The Wales Link Path is a vitally important link between two major existing paths in North Wales. It will draw walkers from far and wide, who will enjoy the splendour of the North Wales Countryside, whilst also giving local tourism a boost.

“If you are looking for a bit more of a challenge to walk around Wales, this route is for you. Opening this route brings Flintshire and the last section of Welsh coast clearly into an “around Wales” experience.”

Flintshire Countryside Ranger, Stephen Lewis said:

“I have really enjoyed delivering this project, using £30,000 of Coastal Communities Fund grant aid, and it has been great working in partnership with Rights of Way Officers from Flintshire, Cheshire, Wrexham and Denbighshire. It’s also been great working with volunteers who have been invaluable. The work that’s been done has upgraded existing rights of way, making this route a very enjoyable walk.”

The Coastal Communities Fund is funded by the Government with income from the Crown Estate’s marine assets. It is delivered by the Big Lottery Fund on behalf of UK Government and the Devolved Administrations in Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales.

Maps of the route are available from:

https://fccmapping.flintshire.gov.uk/connect/analyst/?mapcfg=waleslinkpath