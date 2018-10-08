New Rockcliffe Household Waste Recycling Centre opens today as Flint and Connah’s Quay tips close for good

A new Household Waste Recycling Centre has officially opened in Flintshire today.

The new Rockcliffe site, off the A458 in Oakenholt opened a week later than planned due to a delay with new traffic lights at the junction into the site.

Connah’s Quay and Flint tips which were three day a week operations have now closed for good.

The new Rockcliffe Household Waste Recycling Centre which is seven day a week operation is a split level design, which takes away the need for steps and platforms to access the various recycling areas.

The scheme also includes a revised signalised junction on the A548 to improve access into the site.

Flintshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Streetscene and Countryside, Councillor Carolyn Thomas, said:

“The new development at Rockcliffe completes an upgrade programme to our existing Household Waste Recycling Centres to bring them up to modern standards. It’s been made possible thanks to Welsh Government grant funding.”

If you are planning on using the new tip in Oakenholt and travelling from Flint expect travel disruption.

Six weeks of road repairs on the A548 in Flint are currently taking place with a temporary one way restriction will in place to prohibit vehicles from travelling towards Oakenholt from Flint.

The one way restriction which will be in place for the duration of the works is to “ensure the safety of highway users and the workforce engaged in carrying out this operation.”

Traffic will be diverted via the A5119, A55(T) and A494(T) with a secondary diversion route (one way system) for local traffic via Chapel Street and Prince of Wales Avenue.