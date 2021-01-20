New programme launched in North Wales contains virtual support sessions for start-up businesses

A new three-month programme for North Wales containing a series of virtual support sessions for creative start-ups has been officially launched.

Miwtini provides free guidance on subjects including research, marketing, strategic thinking, alternative income streams, web presence, pitching to investors, and more.

Creative and Digital Colwyn will provide a taster session on 21 January where Patricia van den Akker, Director of The Design Trust in London, will be on hand with specific advice.

A series of networking sessions will also be on hand and the Creative and Digital Miwtini is a partnership between the Miwtini programme led by the Enterprise Hub at M-SParc on Anglesey and Imagine Colwyn Bay, a cultural and heritage activities project.





Anna Openshaw, Senior Project Officer for Miwtini, said: “We want to bring like-minded start-up companies and makers together and give them a platform to share best practice, offer support, and be there for each other at this challenging time.

“That is what Miwtini is about; pushing yourself, gaining support and guidance and following our lead to business success. We want to help this network, and anyone else looking to start a creative venture, on their journey from the very beginning.

“This is a fantastic opportunity and places are limited, so we hope to see a positive response.”

Helen Jackson, Programme Coordinator for Imagine Colwyn Bay, said the network is needed now more than ever given the challenges brought up by COVID-19.

“Many people have set up their own businesses from home while in lockdown, or upscaled their hobbies after being furloughed or made redundant,” she added.

“We want to bring together a network of creatives in this area who will be given access to fully funded support and advice from Miwtini as part of these online events, but also in going forward as a sustainable collective.

“There is a pool of local talent in this sector and mentors who want to help those who are starting out, so we hope to be able to reach as many people as we can, particularly anyone seeking to develop their business given the difficulties of the current economic climate.”

Patricia said: “This is a great opportunity for local creatives to get really practical business training online – so you can join from the comfort of your own home or workspace.

“We will be discussing everything from websites to online sales, and you will get to meet other people in the same sector, which is vitally important right now as a result of Covid-19 and subsequent lockdowns – I am really excited to be part of this specialist creative programme.”

Although aimed at those in the Colwyn Bay area, anyone in the creative industries from Anglesey, Conwy, Gwynedd, and Denbighshire can attend.

To register for the taster event, visit www.creativeanddigitalcolwynnetwork.eventbrite.co.uk.

For more information on how the Enterprise Hub can help with start-ups, visit www.hwbmenter.cymru or, alternatively, follow @hwbmenter on social media.

Visit www.imagine.colwynbayheritage.org.uk or email imaginecolwynbay@conwy.gov.uk for more on Imagine Colwyn Bay and the £1200 bursary available for creative businesses.