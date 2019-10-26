New operator sought for Greenfield Valley Heritage Park cafe

An opportunity has arisen to run the catering operation at a 70-acre site heritage park in Flintshire which is currently seeing a significant growth in visitor numbers.

Trustees at Greenfield Valley Heritage Park are inviting tenders for a catering operation within Basingwerk House and an additional take out facility within ‘The Bake House’.

The trust says it is looking for a “dynamic innovative offer to provide a high standard of locally produced, healthy food and drink to its visitors.”

Greenfield Valley Heritage Park is a 70 acre site, extending from the A548 coast road at Greenfield to the town of Holywell.

The site reflects the varied and very long history of the area.

It contains some of the most significant and interconnected industrial heritage in North Wales and has number of historic sites, including seven scheduled ancient monuments, plus a museum within its boundaries.

The once heavy industrial landscape now offers woodland walks, the valley has a wide variety of different habitats and species of flora and fauna.

The old reservoirs and watercourses are now a haven for wildlife.

Footfall has increased by around 20 per cent in the area of the park where people need to pay to enter during the last 12 months.

The latest figures show visitor numbers have risen 20 percent from almost 10,000 in 2018 to approaching 12,000 so far this year.

The catering operation is based in Basingwerk House which is situated on the outskirts the valley boundary.

A spokesperson said Basingwerk House has “localised seating and supporting preparation area will be located on the ground floor, the Bakehouse is a fitted kitchen for a take away catering facility with serving hatch into play area and main foot paths in the wider valley.”

The deadline for Tender is 29th November 2019,

Information document can be found at https://www.greenfieldvalley.com/get-involved