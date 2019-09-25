News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

New Deeside gym applies for 24-hour opening

Published: Wednesday, Sep 25th, 2019
A ‘state of the art’ gym in Deeside which opened this summer, has applied for 24-hour opening with Flintshire county council.

Énergie Fitness in Queensferry, currently opens between 6am and 11pm midweek and 8am to 8pm at the weekend.

The company is hoping to increase its hours to meet the growing demands of the local population particularly those who work shifts.

Énergie Fitness took over a 6500 sqft retail unit on Deeside Retail Park which was occupied by Poundworld store.

The rapidly growing franchise gym operator has over 100 clubs across the UK, it’s half-million pound Deeside venture opened in May creating 10 jobs locally.

[Club owners and managers Glyn and Nathalie Stephens]

Glyn Stephens, Franchisee and Club Manager at Énergie Fitness Deeside said;

“Deeside is a well-known manufacturing hub with several shift workers who work around the clock.

Since opening, and after engaging with our members and the local community, we feel the demand is extremely high for a flexible fitness centre to accommodate the diverse shift patterns amongst the local population.

By going 24-hours, it would also lead to the creation of another full-time job and provide an element of natural surveillance around the retail park at night, which are of course other major benefits of the proposal”

Énergie Fitness Deeside is owned and run by North Walian Glyn Stephens and his wife, Nathalie. For more information visit www.energiefitness.com/deeside

 

 

