New campaign urges shoppers to show their ‘love’ for Welsh food and drink industry

Shoppers are being urged to show their support for key workers in Wales’ food and drink industry by taking part in a new online campaign #CaruCymruCaruBlas #LoveWalesLoveTaste.

The campaign aims to encourage people to continue to support Welsh producers and retailers by buying Welsh food and drink products – either in shops or online.

It will launch on 3 July with a day of Welsh food and drink celebration providing people with an opportunity to thank those who are working around the clock to feed the nation during the coronavirus pandemic.

Two further Welsh Food & Drink Celebration Days are planned for August and September.





Producers, retailers and the hospitality sectors – were hit hard by the pandemic, with sadly, many businesses having to close overnight. But countless enterprises have shown incredible ingenuity and adaptability, and have kept on producing and providing goods under exceptional circumstances.

The #CaruCymruCaruBlas #LoveWalesLoveTaste is a Welsh Government campaign working in partnership with Menter a Busnes.

Lesley Griffiths, the Minister for Environment, Energy and Rural Affairs, said:

We have seen and heard many wonderful examples where individuals and businesses have stepped up to the challenges presented by Covid-19. Now we want to say a very public ‘thank you’ to all the key workers within our food and drink industry. They have continued to produce great food and keeping our nation fed throughout this unprecedented time. It is more important than ever that we support Welsh food and drink businesses. That’s why we are launching the #CaruCymruCaruBlas #LoveWalesLoveTaste campaign to encourage Welsh consumers to keep supporting our producers and retailers and buying high quality local Welsh produce.

Producers and retailers have been downloading #CaruCymruCaruBlas digital packs in readiness for next month’s campaign launch.

The #CaruCymruCaruBlas campaign follows on from the successful Welsh producers’ map created by Cywain – a programme dedicated to developing new and existing micro-businesses and SMEs in the Welsh food and drink sector.

Welsh food and drink products are readily available to buy. Around 3,700 different products can be found on retailers’ shelves across Wales, and with numerous brands also available to buy online.

Cywain’s #SupportLocalSupportWales map directs shoppers to hundreds of Welsh food and drink producers and products at the click:

https://menterabusnes.cymru/cywain/en/our-producers/

Elen Llwyd Williams, Menter a Busnes Director said:

There are hundreds of Welsh producers now selling online and offering safe delivery options to consumers. Consumers across Wales have provided fantastic support to local producers throughout the pandemic, and we need this to continue to ensure businesses survive. Cywain are supporting a number of businesses with their online presence, so new producers and products are added to the online map on a regular basis.

Speaking about the launch of #CaruCymruCaruBlas/#LoveWalesLoveTaste, Andy Richardson, Chair of the Food and Drink Wales Industry Board said:

Overall, the food and drink industry in Wales has shown itself once again to be resilient and creative in the face of crisis and vital to the UK economy as a whole. Covid-19 has presented challenges to the industry, but also opportunities – we know some businesses have been very badly affected, but some have prospered. Our role as a Board is to work with Welsh Government to address all these issues so Welsh Food and Drink can continue to grow as an industry. We know that markets have changed and consumers are more likely to shop online and crucially are more interested and invested in the provenance of their food; more connected with their locality. As we launch these celebration days we must remain confident to grow and focus on added value. We’ve seen producers diversifying their offering, helping the NHS and keeping the nation fed and we can continue to take huge pride in Welsh food and drink as we work together to recover from this crisis.

Feature image: Hawarden Estate Farm Shop