Neighbouring Denbighshire could become the latest council to introduce monthly bin collections.

Published: Monday, Jun 18th, 2018
Denbighshire could become the latest council to introduce  monthly bin collections.

The cash-strapped authority is looking at four weekly bin collections for non-recyclable waste.

They are currently collected once every fortnight.

In neighbouring Conwy monthly collections for all households will start from September.

Instead of the current 140 litre black bins, Denbighshire  would provide new, larger 240 litre black bins instead.

Council figures show more than 5,000 tonnes of recycling is still being thrown away through general waste collections costing the authority £500,000.

Rhyl South East county councillor, Brian Jones, the  cabinet member for highways, planning and sustainable travel, said:

“Denbighshire residents have always been very good at recycling, and we achieved the Welsh Government target to recycle 64% of household waste two years early.

However, we need to reach the next target of 70% by 2025, and there is discussion taking place about higher targets of possibly 80% in future. We therefore need to take steps to recycle more and waste less.

To make sure we develop the right model for Denbighshire, we want to understand more about people’s recycling needs, hear about any potential impacts these proposed changes may have on households and to work with communities to manage the proposed changes.

We are confident that Denbighshire households will be able to rise to the challenge, but there will be some circumstances where this might be more difficult.

Therefore, we are already looking at nappy/ incontinence wear waste collections; additional bins for larger households and continuing with offering assisted collections for those that need them.

Over the coming weeks, staff from the council will be out and about in communities, where people will have an opportunity to hear what is being proposed and to speak with officers directly.

This will be supported by a range of education initiatives to support residents in their recycling efforts. We will also engage with local schools and businesses to reinforce our ambitions to meet the new recycling challenges.”

The council is also encouraging residents to complete an online survey at www.denbighshire.gov.uk/recyclemore so that it can understand people’s recycling patterns and what steps need to be taken to prepare people for the proposed changes.

Copies of the survey can also be found in libraries and main receptions across the county.

The council would expect that any proposed change would take place in 2020.

The proposal is expected to be put before the Cabinet earlier this year.

By Shane Brennan – Local Democracy Reporter

