News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Mystery bang rocks Deeside Industrial Estate

Published: Friday, Nov 8th, 2019
Share:

Mystery surrounds a huge bang heard on Deeside Industrial Estate earlier today which shook one building, made lights flicker and set off car alarms.

Workers on the estate reported hearing what some have described as an explosion at around 11.30am.

Darren, who works on Tenth Avenue got in touch to say, “just heard a massive explosion on Deeside Industrial Estate.

We went outside to have a look and other people from other buildings were looking around too.

It shook our building on Tenth Avenue and was loud enough to set off car alarms.”

Commenting on Twitter @ZEROmotorsport said, “some kind of explosion on / near Deeside Ind Estate just then and all the lights flickered at the office”

Tom responded, “same here @ElementDeeside, any idea what happened?”

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service told us it had not received any reports of incidents in the area, North Wales Police and Scottish Power were also unaware. 

 

 

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com   (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

A consultation on Flintshire Council blueprint for 7000 new homes is set to close on Monday

Two chances to see the Flying Scotsman steam through Deeside today

Senedd Short Debate: War memorials “should be granted greater protection”

Conference aims to break down borders for region’s social enterprises

Education Minister cautions against overcrowded curriculum in response to Wesl Youth Parliament report

Brexit: Significant concerns for EU citizens living and working in Wales

Politicians in Flintshire set to discuss revised litter enforcement policy

Plans to demolish hotel in Northop Hall to make way for houses rejected

Remembrance Sunday in Flintshire


© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn