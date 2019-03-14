News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

MP’s vote to extend Brexit to June 30

Published: Thursday, Mar 14th, 2019
Share:

MPs have voted in favour of an extending Brexit beyond the March 29 date.

They backed the prime minister’s motion to extend the Article 50 period by 412 to 202.

Theresa May will try to get her Brexit deal through parliament at the third attempt.

If her deal is agreed by MP’s by March 20 then the PM will seek to extend the Brexit period by three months to June 30 – but any delay has to be agreed by the 27 other EU member states.

The Motion:

Both Mark Tami (Lab, Alyn and Deeside) and David Hanson (Lab, Delyn) voted in favour of the prime minister’s motion.

An earlier motion to hold a second referendum was defeated.

Wales First Minister Mark Drakeford said Article 50 must be extended now. He tweeted:

“While I welcome the commitment to extend Article 50, this must be done now. The later we leave this, the greater the chance of us stumbling out of the EU without a deal in two weeks’ time.”

“The PM’s deal has already been comprehensively rejected twice & by a historic majority.

There is nothing more she can squeeze from this. She must now accept defeat & change course to reach a consensus that benefits the whole of the UK.”

The in / out Referendum back in 2016 saw 48,930 Flintshire people voting to leave the EU and 37,867 voting to remain part of it – with a whopping 74.9% turnout.

 

 

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email News@Deeside.com  
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

The Rocky Horror Show is coming to Storyhouse in Chester this Autumn – and tickets are on sale now.

Review of sheltered housing set to be launched as some properties lie empty in Flintshire

Flintshire Council aims to discourage ‘disruptive’ transfer of children between schools

Flintshire Council to receive share of £1.2m to help with Brexit preparations

Police appeal after 12-year-old boy was assaulted during a robbery in Saltney

“Insufficient evidence” to suggest North Wales Police breached disciplinary regulations in 1976 investigation into Janet Commins’ murder

Train services on Wrexham to Bidston line cut again on Saturday due to Six Nations Rugby in Cardiff

No planned lane closures on A55 until September

People selling homes bought under Right to Buy scheme in Flintshire made nearly £30k on average.


© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn