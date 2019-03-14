MP’s vote to extend Brexit to June 30

MPs have voted in favour of an extending Brexit beyond the March 29 date.

They backed the prime minister’s motion to extend the Article 50 period by 412 to 202.

Theresa May will try to get her Brexit deal through parliament at the third attempt.

If her deal is agreed by MP’s by March 20 then the PM will seek to extend the Brexit period by three months to June 30 – but any delay has to be agreed by the 27 other EU member states.

The Motion:

Both Mark Tami (Lab, Alyn and Deeside) and David Hanson (Lab, Delyn) voted in favour of the prime minister’s motion.

An earlier motion to hold a second referendum was defeated.

Wales First Minister Mark Drakeford said Article 50 must be extended now. He tweeted:

“While I welcome the commitment to extend Article 50, this must be done now. The later we leave this, the greater the chance of us stumbling out of the EU without a deal in two weeks’ time.”

“The PM’s deal has already been comprehensively rejected twice & by a historic majority.

There is nothing more she can squeeze from this. She must now accept defeat & change course to reach a consensus that benefits the whole of the UK.”

The in / out Referendum back in 2016 saw 48,930 Flintshire people voting to leave the EU and 37,867 voting to remain part of it – with a whopping 74.9% turnout.