Mountain rescue team called to assist with injured man in Wepre Park

North East Wales Search and Rescue (NEWSAR) were called out to Wepre Park this afternoon (Sunday 13 September) to assist a man who was suffering with a serious leg injury.

The Mold based team were called at 4.30pm to assisted the Welsh Ambulance Services extract the man from the park.

Paramedics gave first before a team of fifteen NEWSAR members extracted the man and stretchered him to the waiting Ambulance.

It’s the mountain rescue teams fourth call out to Wepre Park in past few months, Park Rangers have told Deeside.com the number of visitors recently has been unprecedented which is increasing the likelihood of incidents.





A NEWSAR spokesperson said: “2020 is proving to be unusually busy at Wepre!”

NEWSAR is a volunteer Search and Rescue (Mountain Rescue) Organisation which is on call 24 hours a day 365 days a year.

Their primary operating area is in North East Wales mainly covering the counties of Flintshire, Denbighshire, Wrexham and parts of Conwy and Powys.

The team also regularly assists Mountain Rescue teams elsewhere in North Wales as well as Lowland Search and Rescue teams in Cheshire and Shropshire.

NEWSAR volunteers also assist Police in searching for vulnerable people who are missing from home or those in need of rescue.

All team members are volunteers and we do not receive any payment for providing this service to the Police.

It costs approximately £25,000 a year to run the Team – this covers fuel and repairs for vehicles, protective equipment for team members, training courses and team equipment such as ropes, stretchers etc.

As NEWSAR is a Registered Charity the vast majority of this money is raised through grants, individual donations, legacies, street collections and collection tins.

