Motorists warned of potential delays with ‘abnormal load’ heading to Connah’s Quay at the weekend

Motorists are being warned of potential delays on the A55 and A548 this weekend as police escort the transportation of large abnormal load to Connah’s Quay power station.

The load which is coming from Staffordshire on Saturday and will be escorted by police along the A55 westbound in Flintshire.

It will arrive sometime between 8pm and 9.30pm at junction 32 and stop overnight at the A5026 layby in Holywell.

The load will continue on Sunday morning east on the A55 turning off onto the A5119 Flint Mountain.

It will then travel along the A548 in Flint between 8am and 9.30am on Sunday before arriving at Connah’s Quay power station.