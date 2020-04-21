More lettings signed at Deeside Industrial Estate following latest phase of Zone 2 refurbishment

We have announced new lettings in March and April 2020 at Zone 2 on Deeside Industrial Estate in North Wales following the latest phase of refurbishment.

The Temporary Kitchen Company has taken Unit 37, measuring 12,178 sq ft, it will be used to help assist with the contract they have with the NHS.

Utilities contractor MJ Quinn Integrated Services have taken Unit 3, comprising 20,050 sq ft for a local utilities contract.

Home craft beer, wine and fermented food manufacturer, Bevie.co has taken 26,540 sq ft on Unit 19, the company is expanding its warehouse accommodation to accommodate their main facility in Ellesmere Port.

Further phases of extensive refurbishment are planned to provide available accommodation of 5,700 sq ft, 10,000 sq ft and 27,000 sq ft.

B201-20 Zone 2 Deeside drone video V2 from Richard Barber & Co on Vimeo.

Mark Diaper from Legat Owen said:

“We are currently identifying a new wave of requirements from firms who are performing well in these market conditions.

Our client Columbia Threadneedle is continually investing in the site, not least with the purchase of dedicated electric security vehicles for the site, and that has proven to be an attractive proposition for businesses looking to grow.

With planning secured for 102,967 sq ft of new space for two new buildings, there are both design and build properties as well as oven ready space for businesses to move into.”