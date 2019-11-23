Mold Youth clinch home draw after second National Bowl win on the road

Mold Youth have been spared a third trip to South Wales after being drawn at home in Round Three of the Welsh Rugby Union’s National Bowl next month.

A home match against Porth Harlequins on Saturday, December 7, is their reward for a gritty 10-0 win at St Clears in Carmarthenshire, clinched by a late try from man of the match flanker Toby Rees-Slawson.

It was a second successive away win in South Wales for Mold who are backed by North Wales-based storage giant Lock Stock Self Storage and comes after their 35-22 win at Rhiwbina in the first round.

In appalling conditions the first-half was scoreless before a penalty fly-half Seth Geary gave Mold the lead but the match was still in the balance until Rees-Slawson battered his way over with Geary adding the conversion.

Mold are top of the North East Wales Youth League and team manager Sue Miller said: “It was a tough game played in less than ideal conditions but the lads stuck at it and deserved their win.

“We’ve got a big squad of over 30 and they’re quite a young side so many of them have a couple more years at this level which bodes well for the future.

“It was difficult at St Clears and there were fears the match might not be able to be played because it was so wet but they came through and can look forward to a home match in the next round.”

Shon Powell, a former rugby player himself who launched Lock Stock with his brother Nick, in Denbigh in 1999, said: “It’s always good to beat South Wales opposition and even better to do it down there.

“We’ve a longstanding relationship with Mold’s junior sides and we’re delighted to see them doing so well and flying the flag for the north.”

Mold have a flourishing mini and junior section and youth team products include Welsh international James King at the Ospreys while Will Bryan and Rhys Williams have represented RGC 1404 in the Welsh Premiership and Joe Sproston, Lloyd Hayes (Doncaster Knights) and Alex Schwarz (Cornish Pirates) have played professionalrugby in the English Championship.