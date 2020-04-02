Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 2nd Apr 2020

Mold Road in Ewloe closed following a burst water main

There are traffic restrictions in place on Mold Road in Ewloe following burst water main. 

A section of the road is closed however, residents can still gain access to reach properties. 

Welsh Water has said the burst main is affecting some households in the Buckley area.

Its website states: “We’re aware of a burst on our network which is affecting the Water Supply to this area. 

Until the pipe is fixed, you may experience low pressure or no water.

We expect all supplies to be fully restored by early hours tomorrow morning.”

The affected area is highlighted in the map below.

Flintshire County Council’s Chief Officer for Streetscene and Transportation, Steve Jones, said:

“The B5127 Mold Road in Ewloe has been closed due to a burst water  main.

Dwr Cymru Welsh Water are currently working to repair the damage, the road will likely remain closed until midday tomorrow.”

https://inyourarea.digdat.co.uk/DwrCymru?loc=Ewloe%20Green,%20Deeside

 



