Mold: Over 250 people given Covid jab in North Wales’ first vaccine drive-through

Over 250 people were given a Covid vaccine jab in Flintshire at the first drive-through in North Wales as part of a pilot project.

The pilot, held in the Preswylfa clinic in Mold, saw 253 people receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine within six hours.

The pilot was launched by Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board after feedback from the Welsh Government requesting vaccination of 30-39 years’ old in priority group 10 in advance of the original planned date of mid-May.

The drive through pilot demonstrated that vaccination sites could be set up quickly if a health board urgently requested one.

The pilot drive through vaccination clinic was used to quickly mobilise a session and assess if this model could be replicated in other areas.

The drive through could hold three cars in a lane, and had a ‘fast lane’ for those patients who were a passenger in a car.

Jane Jones, Nurse Manager for Primary and Community Care, said: “We were pleased that those attending were happy with the convenience that a drive through offered.”

“The team quickly adapted to the situation and developed new ways of working. It was a valuable opportunity to deliver the vaccine in a local setting.”

Gill Harris, Executive Director of Nursing and Midwifery, said: “I’m delighted that the pilot was a success and it gave us more understanding of how to urgently vaccinate at scale when required.”

“We’d like to thank the community for their support of being part of the first vaccination drive through in North Wales, and we’d like to continue to encourage as many people as possible to take up the vaccine when offered.”

As of June 3rd 2021 the BCUHB has delivered more than 755,000 vaccinations in North Wales and are on course to offer vaccinations to the remaining adult population before the end of July.

The health board “It is important that anyone aged over 40 or in an at-risk group who has not had an invite or not yet been able to accept an appointment to arrange one by calling 03000 840004 or book an appointment online.”