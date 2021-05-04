Update: Travellers move on from Mold Alun and Ysgol Maes Garmon

Update: Police have said the group of Travellers who have set up camp on Mold Alun and Ysgol Maes Garmon shared campus grounds have now moved on.

A South Flintshire Police spokesperson said: “As a result of police intervention, the Travellers that were at the grounds of Alun School in Mold have now been moved on.”

Claire Homard, Chief Officer Education and Youth said;

“The Council can confirm that the travellers who made an unauthorised camp on the site of Mold Alun have now left and that both schools, Mold Alun and Ysgol Maes Garmon, will be fully open to all pupils and staff tomorrow. Parents should check for messages from the schools via their usual methods.”





Earlier report: A group of Travellers who have set up camp on Mold Alun and Ysgol Maes Garmon shared campus grounds have been given until 3pm today (Tuesday 4 May) to leave according to a local MP.

Pupils at the two Flintshire High Schools have been told to learn from home today after the ‘unauthorised visitors’ with six caravans took up residency on the school’s car park on Sunday.

Delyn MP Rob Roberts said on Monday: “Police have “confirmed that the traveller group has been served with a notice to vacate the area of the Alun School field where they are currently located with 6 caravans, 6 cars and 2 vans.”

“They have until 3pm tomorrow (Tuesday) to comply, although steps are being taken to see if this can be sped up.”

“Really good response from the local police and Flintshire Council who have done a great job in dealing with things so quickly.”

Flintshire council chief officer, education and youth, Claire Homard said;

“Due to an unauthorised encampment at the Mold Alun and Ysgol Maes Garmon shared campus we have had to make the decision to temporarily close both schools – to pupils and staff – on Tuesday 4th May.”

“We apologise for the disruption and are working to resolve the situation. Parents and carers are asked to check their emails for an update from the schools.”

In a post on social media, a spokesperson for South Flintshire police: “We would like to reassure the local community that we are aware of the Travellers which are currently at Alun School in Mold and the matter is in hand.”

“The group have been served notice to leave and we are actively utilising legal powers and are working closely with our colleagues at Flintshire County Council.”

Following the arrival of the group, Mold Alun school said: “Due to unauthorised visitors on the Mold Alun and Ysgol Maes Garmon shared campus, both schools will be closed to pupils and staff on Tuesday 4 May.”

“Remote learning will be in place and pupils should follow their usual timetable.”

“The school understands the disruption that this will cause for pupils and families.”

“We are working closely with the Council and North Wales Police to resolve the issues on site as soon as possible. ”

“Further information will follow regarding arrangements for later in the week and provision for families entitled to Free School Meals.”